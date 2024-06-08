Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

