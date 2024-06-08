Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

Creative Realities Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.20. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CREX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Creative Realities as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

