Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.58

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 80167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,345,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,345,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

