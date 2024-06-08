CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

CRH stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.