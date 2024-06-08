Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

