Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

NYSE:FNV opened at $117.61 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

