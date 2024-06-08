Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

