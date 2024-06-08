Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

