Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

