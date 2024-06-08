Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.47 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

