Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,468 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

