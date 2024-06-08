CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (CMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 5th

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from CT Global Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Stock Performance
LON:CMPI opened at GBX 119 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.72. The company has a market capitalization of £60.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.56).
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income
