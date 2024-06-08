CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CTS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 522,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 181.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.