Daniel Wendler Sells 1,670 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40.

Shares of FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

