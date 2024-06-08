Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 2 1 1 0 1.75 Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 7.84% 2.46% 2.15% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $2.31 billion 0.57 $429.55 million $2.13 9.40 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Oxford Instruments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.