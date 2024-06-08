Dean Hager Sells 30,442 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 30,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $470,633.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,818.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80.

Jamf Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jamf by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

