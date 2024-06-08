Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCTH. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 81.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.60. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

