DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,673 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $52,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

