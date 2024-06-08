Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. 837,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,621,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The stock has a market cap of $545.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

