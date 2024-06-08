DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.