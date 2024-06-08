Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

