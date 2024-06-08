Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.80.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857 in the last ninety days. 19.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

