Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

