Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $177.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

