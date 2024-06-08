DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $377,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DD. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.