Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

