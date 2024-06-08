Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $957.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $957.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $787.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $850.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $775.80 and its 200-day moving average is $707.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $432.34 and a 1-year high of $856.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

