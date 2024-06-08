Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Endava were worth $76,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $17,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Endava by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.24 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $81.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

