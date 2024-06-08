Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

