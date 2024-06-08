Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 86.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

