Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

