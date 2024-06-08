Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $434.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

