Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
ET stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
