FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 253.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $409.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

