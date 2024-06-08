First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day moving average is $236.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

