First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

NYSE BURL opened at $229.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

