First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Timken worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $23,408,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $16,422,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

