First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,696 shares of company stock worth $3,319,882 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

