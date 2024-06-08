First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

