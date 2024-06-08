First National Bank of Omaha Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Boeing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

