First National Bank of Omaha Has $454,000 Stock Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.