First National Bank of Omaha Has $541,000 Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 353,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASS. Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

