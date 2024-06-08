First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,230.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

