First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at SouthState
In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
