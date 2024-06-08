First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 489 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $4,748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.