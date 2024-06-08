First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

