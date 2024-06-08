First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

