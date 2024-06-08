First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,235 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

SF opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

