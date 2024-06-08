First National Bank of Omaha Sells 125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

