First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

